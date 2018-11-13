Posted: Nov 13, 2018 10:58 AMUpdated: Nov 13, 2018 11:00 AM

Garrett Giles

Last month, the Dewey Economic Development Authority met to discuss possible businesses that could come to the City of Dewey. The possible businesses coming to Dewey include a fast food restaurant, a hotel or some other business if not a combination of the three.

In the Dewey Economic Development Authority meeting scheduled for this Tuesday evening, the authority will discuss the possible update of Dewey’s Comprehensive Plan and the creation of a mission statement for the authority. The authority will meet at 6:30 o’clock in Dewey’s City Hall building.