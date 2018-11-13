Posted: Nov 13, 2018 11:28 AMUpdated: Nov 13, 2018 12:17 PM

In their regularly scheduled meeting on Tuesday, Washington County Commissioners Mike Dunlap and Mike Bouvier carried the meeting without District 1 Commissioner Mitch Antle. Antle is currently at a retreat discussing Oklahoma’s Tax Code in Tulsa.

In the commissioner’s report, Mike Bouvier mentioned that the commissioners have 6 applicants for the Washington County Sheriff's position. Bouvier says they will hold executive sessions starting next week at 1 p.m.

Two letters were acknowledged next.

One letter from Kevin Buchanan regarded the Sheriff's request to figure out a proper way to bury/cremate fetal remains formely used as evidence in a case. No one has claimed the remains and there is no family connection to their knowledge. The commissioners have been informed of the issue and will properly bury/cremate at County expense after the recommended 31 days to offer sufficient time for someone to claim the remains.

The second letter was from Donnie and Nancy Casteel. They rescinded and wanted to remove their letter from a group of letters sent to commissioner Mitch Antle a month ago regarding "a nuisance" structure in the Home Street area in District 1. They say they saw their complaint "as invasive" and that they had "no real knowledge, only assumptions" about the situation. Therefore, they wanted to be removed from the group of letters sent to the Sheriff's office after being acknowledged by the commissioners a month ago.

Earlier in the meeting, the Washington County Commissioners approved a Fourth Quarter Emergency Management Performance Grant presented by Director Kary Cox. A utility relocation agreement with the State of Oklahoma and letters to AEP, Rural Water District 3 and AT&T for a job piece in District 3 was also approved.