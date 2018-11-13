Posted: Nov 13, 2018 2:41 PMUpdated: Nov 13, 2018 2:41 PM

Ty Loftis

It was a busy day at Tuesday's County Commissioner meeting at the Osage County Courthouse in Pawhuska and it started with discussion in regards to the financial situation of the Country Corner EMS System. Country Corner EMS is currently undergoing an audit. District Attorney Rex Duncan was the first to weigh in on the situation.

Resident Ronnie Wilson asked one of the EMS representatives who was on hand Tuesday morning how the funds were handled.

County Commissioner Darren McKinney says they had been requesting reports from the board.

All three members of the EMS board assured the County Commissioners that they would keep them up to date as to how things were going in regards to their financial records.

They hope to have the audit complete by January.