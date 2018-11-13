Posted: Nov 13, 2018 2:43 PMUpdated: Nov 13, 2018 3:10 PM

Garrett Giles

The magic of a European Christmas will grip Bartlesville when the second annual Christkindl Market comes to town in December. OKM Music Chairwoman Mary Lynn Mihm says the Christkindl Market will bring joys such as live entertainment, sweets, specialty booths and more.

The market will include great local talent including Brent Gidden’s Band, and Bartlesville High School’s Jazz Choir. Children's Musical Theater and Everett Music Studios will also perform.

Specialty booths will be set-up along Dewey Avenue in Downtown Bartlesville where the event will take place. Specialty booths will have apple cider, hot chocolate, beer and wine. Local favorites Price’s Meat Market, The Rolling Pin and Cakes by Lissa will be on hand as well to serve delicious food.

A children's tent will offer free activities and entertainment such as the StoneLion Puppet Theater from Kansas City which will perform "Snow" from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. in Ambler Hall on the day of the event. Saint Nicholas will greet kids, too. If that doesn't appeal to your child, they can play Christmas games, construct crafts and even get their face painted.

Lastly, you can stroll by a Christmas tree decorated with handmade ornamens and step into a winter wonderland complete wit falling snow for a magical "White Christmas" feeling.

Admission to the event is $5 for adults, $3 for students aged 6 through 18 and free for children under 6. You can also spend $15 for your family which includes 2 adults and 2 students with an additional dollar for each additional child. A $15 community pass is also available for you and it provides 1 adult ticket, 1 hot chocolate and 1 Green Country Christmas ticket. Green Country Tickers will be given out for purchases made at the market.

Tickets may be purchased at the gate, online or by calling the OKM Officer at 918-336-9900.

(Photo courtesy: OKM Music)