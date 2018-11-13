Posted: Nov 13, 2018 2:56 PMUpdated: Nov 13, 2018 3:33 PM

Max Gross

A Bartlesville woman with a history of interactions with law enforcement was arrested after attempting to break into a home early Sunday morning. Lacy House stood before a judge at the Washington County Courthouse on Tuesday facing charges of burglary and smuggling contraband into prison.

According to an affidavit, an officer was called about a potential home invasion on Elm Avenue. The officer noticed House from a previous burglary incident. House claimed that she broke a window on the residence because she heard someone screaming inside. Later her story changed to her seeking a warm place to sleep. The homeowner claims that she was asleep at the time of the incident and no one was screaming.

House advised that she had nothing illegal on her person after she was arrested and transported to the Washington County Jail. A detention officer recovered a baggie containing methamphetamine from House’s person.

House saw her bond set at $50,000 due to several other pending cases. Her next court date is Dec. 7.