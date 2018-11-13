Posted: Nov 13, 2018 3:30 PMUpdated: Nov 13, 2018 3:30 PM

Ty Loftis

At Tuesday's County Commissioner meeting, the board also heard from Marilyn Cooper, a citizen concerned about how the health department is being ran.

Larry Bergner, Regional Director for the Osage County Health Department, believes he is doing all he can to spread the word to get people and vaccinated and inform them about the health department.

Bergner adds that if you want to know more about the health department, come ask him personally.

A Fairfax resident disagreed with Bergner to an extent.

Bergner will be expected to give monthly reports on how the health department is doing to the County Commissioners via e-mail.