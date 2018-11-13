Posted: Nov 13, 2018 6:29 PMUpdated: Nov 13, 2018 6:29 PM

Ty Loftis

It was a short and uneventful city council meeting Tuesday evening at Pawhuska’s City Hall.

The Commissioners made it possible for Mayor Roger Taylor to submit an application to the Oklahoma Department of Transportation for use of funds for phase two of the Street Scape Project.

Pawhuska Chamber of Commerce Director Joni Nash gave a report on what is going on around the city.

Nash added that there are some exciting things happening that will hopefully attract more tourists to the area.

The boards next regular scheduled meeting will be Tuesday, Dec. 11 at 5:30 p.m. at Pawhuska City Hall.