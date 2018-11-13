Posted: Nov 13, 2018 7:16 PMUpdated: Nov 13, 2018 7:31 PM

Garrett Giles

In the Dewey Economic Development Authority meeting Tuesday evening, the authority discussed the possible update of Dewey’s Comprehensive Plan. Dewey’s City Manager Kevin Trease says its time to update the plan. Trease says they should update it now so when they look at budgets in the spring, they can reference the updated comprehensive plan.

Trease says he will have a new electronic version ready for their next meeting.

The authority then moved into their discussion on creating a mission statement. Mayor Tom Hays believes the authority has come so far along now that they can probably define their purpose, it's just a matter of getting it down on paper.

The Dewey Economic Development Authority will bring their mission statement ideas to their next meeting.