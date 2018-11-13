Posted: Nov 13, 2018 7:19 PMUpdated: Nov 13, 2018 7:30 PM

Garrett Giles

In their last meeting in October, Northeast Regional Development Specialist Charlotte Howe with the Oklahoma Department of Commerce reviewed a GAP analysis form with the Dewey Economic Development Authority. She recommended that the authority should develop a flyer to advertise lots for potential businesses coming to Dewey.

Dewey City Manager Kevin Trease and others want to attract new businesses with their historic downtown and more with brochure instead of a flyer. Trease says he loves the brochure layout because it does justice for the City of Dewey overall.

Nothing has been set in stone, but the authority will connect with businesses to see who would come to Dewey. When listing the city’s top needs, the authority decided that the city needed a motel, a fast food restaurant and a furniture store the most. The City of Dewey does own at least 7.5 acres to develop a couple businesses on.

The Dewey Economic Development Authority hasn’t heard from Howe since her visit on Oct. 9.