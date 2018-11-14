Posted: Nov 14, 2018 3:52 AMUpdated: Nov 14, 2018 3:52 AM

Charlie Taraboletti

Kevin Hern is the newest member of Oklahoma's congressional delegation. Hern was sworn in Tuesday evening in Washington, immediately filling the vacancy left by former Congressman Jim Bridenstine who stepped down to become the head of NASA earlier this year. Because the state's 1st Congressional District was vacant, Governor Mary Fallin appointed Hern to Congress as soon as the vote was certified by the state Election Board on Tuesday.