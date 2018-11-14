Posted: Nov 14, 2018 10:06 AMUpdated: Nov 14, 2018 10:06 AM

Ty Loftis

The Barnsdall Chamber of Commerce held a meeting Tuesday evening at the City Hall office.

The water line to the old gym sprinkler system has been completed and final construction drawings for the gym are expected to be completed soon. The bid packet will be posted on the school web page when made available. The contract should be awarded no later than the January board meeting.

Chamber merchants are providing tickets for the “Christmas in Barnsdall” event and will total $3,550. Linda Snyder will announce the parade and Chance McGill will sing the National Anthem. The American Legion will provide the National Guard.

The First Christian Church will provide hot dogs and hot chocolate. The Christmas in Barnsdall Parade will be Dec. 8 from 6 to 7:30 along Main Street by the Community Center.

The Chamber has sent a letter to Dollar General Headquarters in Tennessee, asking them to consider a Dollar General Market Store in the city.

The next regular scheduled meeting for the Barnsdall Chamber of Commerce will be Dec. 11 at 12 noon.