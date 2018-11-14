Posted: Nov 14, 2018 11:34 AMUpdated: Nov 14, 2018 11:35 AM

Garrett Giles

The AmerisourceBergen Foundation announces its collaboration with more than 20 non-profit organizations over the past year to provide necessary funding used to help mitigate prescription drug misuse and abuse. As part of the Foundation’s comprehensive approach to this national issue, it has also distributed nearly one million drug deactivation resources through its Safe Disposal Support Program to 44 states and 140 organizations across the U.S.

During fiscal year 2018, the Opioid Resource Grant Program, under the guidance and leadership of an External Advisory Committee comprised of key stakeholders, partnered with a variety of community-based organizations devoted to creating action-oriented solutions, including, Washington County Wellness Initiative.

To date, the Foundation has received more than 300 letters of intent from non-profit organizations seeking support for opioid-related initiatives and provided more than $3.4 million in grants and in-kind donations.