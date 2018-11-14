Posted: Nov 14, 2018 12:54 PMUpdated: Nov 14, 2018 12:54 PM

Charlie Taraboletti

Bartlesville's AAA Travel office is your point to drop off donated toys for the Toys for Tots program. Office Manager, Lisa Ralph says you can take your unwrapped toy to the local AAA office.

Ralph says you can drop those unmarked toys off through December 15th. The AAA office at 112 East Frank Phillips in Bartlesville is open Monday throgh Friday from 8:30 to 5 o'clock