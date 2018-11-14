News
Posted: Nov 14, 2018 12:54 PM
Drop your Toys For Tots Donation off at AAA
Bartlesville's AAA Travel office is your point to drop off donated toys for the Toys for Tots program. Office Manager, Lisa Ralph says you can take your unwrapped toy to the local AAA office.
This is the second year for the Bartlesville AAA Travel office to be involved with the marine corps program.
Ralph says you can drop those unmarked toys off through December 15th. The AAA office at 112 East Frank Phillips in Bartlesville is open Monday throgh Friday from 8:30 to 5 o'clock
