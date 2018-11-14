Posted: Nov 14, 2018 3:18 PMUpdated: Nov 14, 2018 3:18 PM

Ty Loftis

Kurt Bickle, of the Indian Nations Council of Government, came to Tuesday's County Commissioner meeting in Pawhuska to discuss how the mapping system for E911 works and how it would work if Osage County decided to adopt the policy.

There are many things Bickle and his team are responsible for. One includes maintaining E911 streets and keeping those addresses up to date. They are also responsible for keeping land-line telephone numbers up to date so that it will show the callers name and location. If the caller uses a cell phone, the location will be shown as well. Bickle and his team also create boundaries for EMS crews throughout a given county to lessen confusion.

Kay Kelley, Director of the Osage County E911 doesn't believe Bickle and INCOG will do enough to help the county.

Bickle is surprised to see Osage County already working on mapping streets.

Osage County Sheriff Eddie Virden says the county has had trouble with the mapping for the last two years, but Bickle said things can be improved.

There was no action taken on the item.