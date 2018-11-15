Posted: Nov 15, 2018 9:13 AMUpdated: Nov 15, 2018 9:13 AM

Garrett Giles

A man Tulsa man has been sentenced after pleading guilty to one count of conspiring with his son to manufacture and possess pipe bombs. Those pipe bombs were planted inside a woman’s vehicle, says U.S. Attorney Trent Shores.

Berry Nichols pleaded guilty on Aug. 7, 2018, to one count of conspiring with his son, Christopher Nichols, to purchase materials at a hardware store to create two pipe bombs. He acknowledged knowing his son would later plant the IEDs in the woman’s car at the Creek County Courthouse while she attended a hearing.

On Dec. 7, 2017, Judge Dowdell sentenced Christopher Dean Nichols, 24, of Sapulpa, to 44 months in prison followed by two years of supervised release for the crime of conspiring to unlawfully manufacture and possess the two IEDs. In his plea hearing, Christopher Nichols admitted to adding explosive powder to a pipe, threading a fuse through one end of each device and placing BBs inside. He stated that he placed the pipe bombs in the woman’s car in an effort to scare her since the two were opposing parties in court.