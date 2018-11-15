Posted: Nov 15, 2018 9:40 AMUpdated: Nov 15, 2018 10:11 AM

Charlie Taraboletti

Bartlesville's Tri-County Tech has won the 2018 Malcolm Baldrige National Quality Award. Tri-County announced the award Thursday morning on Facebook. Superintendent, Lindell Fields made the announcement, saying the award is an amazing honor for the Tri-County staff and students.

Tri-County set a goal in 2009 to obtain the award knowing the institution's commitment to the process would provide world-Class opportunities for the students it serves. Fields says because of the Baldrige Excellence Framework and the dedicated staff at Tri-County, he is proud to say the organization has achieved its goal.