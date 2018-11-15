Posted: Nov 15, 2018 10:11 AMUpdated: Nov 15, 2018 10:12 AM

Garrett Giles

First Wesleyan Church in Bartlesville will hand out Thanksgiving bags this evening. Office Manager Jessica Smith says the church has had people step up in their congregation ready to serve those in need in the Bartlesville community. Smith says approximately 155 bags will be handed out in the community.

Thirty plus bags usually go to people who call in and request a bag. Bags will also go to their Bus Ministry kids, Greater First Baptist Church, and Acts Ministry to name a few.

7 to 8 families generally help hand out bags with their kids. First Wesleyan Church goers and volunteers will meet at 4 o’clock Thursday evening at Fellowship Hall before dropping off bags.

(Photo courtesy: First Wesleyan Church)