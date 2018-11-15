Posted: Nov 15, 2018 10:50 AMUpdated: Nov 15, 2018 10:53 AM

Ty Loftis

The Osage Nation Visitors Center is set to open on Friday morning at 10 a.m. in Pawhuska. The Osage Nation Visitors Center will provide accurate history of the Osage using technology and literature by providing an enhanced experience for all of their visitors.

The Osage Nation Visitors Center will promote Osage owned businesses and Osage artists in the area. The Center will also direct visitors to local attractions and provide details and directions for Osage Nation programs and services. Visitors will also have the opportunity to use the Osage Language App on the Ipad bar and purchase gifts and art by Osage artists.

The Osage Nation Visitors Center is located at 602 E. Main Street in Pawhuska. The Center will be open from 9-4 Monday through Friday.