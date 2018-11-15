Posted: Nov 15, 2018 10:59 AMUpdated: Nov 15, 2018 2:07 PM

Garrett Giles

Legendary 'superpicker' Roy Clark passed away today at the age of 85 due to complications from pneumonia at home in Tulsa.

Clark was a Grammy, CMA and ACM award winner, Country Music Hall of Fame and Grand Ole Opry member and co-host of the famed ‘Hee Haw’ television series.

Dewey resident Rodney Lay was on ‘Hee Haw’ with Roy, and Jim Halsey from Independence, Kansas was his manager.



But the bottom line for Roy Clark was the honest warmth he gave to his audiences.



A memorial celebration will be held in the coming days in Tulsa, Oklahoma.

(Photo credit: 2911 Media)