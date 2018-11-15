Posted: Nov 15, 2018 12:42 PMUpdated: Nov 15, 2018 12:45 PM

Garrett Giles

Washington County District 1 Commissioner Mitch Antle says a huge cross platform of people attended the Oklahoma Academy’s 2018 Town Hall Conference Retreat. The participants discussed Oklahoma’s tax code over the last several days in Tulsa.

125 Oklahomans from different demographics had their voices heard and put together a document to send to Oklahoma’s legislature. According to Antle, Oklahomans historically have a firm, rigid line when it comes to their tax code. He says it was exciting to determine the political wind and will of the state with other Oklahomans.

Antle says the Oklahoma Academy could send the document the participants created to the Oklahoma legislature during their banquet on Jan. 9th at the State Capitol. Whether or not the stae legislators use the document or not, Antle isn't sure, but he says it was designed to act as an additional resource they can use do the road. It's a resource that speaks to what Oklahomans believe the state should do with its tax code.

Commissioner Antle would go on to say that the Oklahoma Academy acts as a mechanism that anyone could have their voice heard. Antles says he will encourage and support anyone in the area wanting to make their voice heard for change in Oklahoma.