Posted: Nov 15, 2018 2:00 PMUpdated: Nov 15, 2018 4:02 PM

Garrett Giles

George Carlson is the grant writer for the Animal Rescue Foundation of Bartlesville and he says their facility is nearly completed. Carlson says they have about 5 acres that they have worked on to let their rescue dogs roam free. Carlson adds that ARF of Bartlesville wants to do the same thing for their cats later on down the road.

Carlson says they have developed an 8,000 square foot facility with the grant money they have received from the Bob Barker Foundation. The Bartlesville Community Foundation and Rachel Way Foundation have been donating grants to ARF of Bartlesville to help people pay to spay and neuter their animals.

ARF of Bartlesville will have their Puttn’ on the Leash event on Friday, Nov. 30. They will also have their holiday open house on Sunday, Dec. 9 from 2 to 4 p.m. Call 918-766-0991 for more information.