Posted: Nov 15, 2018 3:03 PMUpdated: Nov 15, 2018 3:05 PM

Max Gross

An alleged burglary on the 1400 block of South Maple Avenue in Bartlesville late Thursday night led to four arrests. An affidavit alleges that 18-year-old Jesus Mendoza, a 17-year-old minor, a 16-year-old minor and a 15-year old minor forcefully entered a residence.

The victims allege that two suspects broke a front window to enter and the two others broke a back window. One of the defendants was holding a sledgehammer and another held a baseball bat. The residents of the home fled to a middle room of the house to take shelter.

The four suspects allegedly overturned furniture, destroyed a flat-screen television and refrigerator. Other items were destroyed throughout the house with damages totaling well over $1,000. Broken glass and bloody handprints were observed all through the residence.

Officers also observed a clear liquid that looked and smelled like lighter fluid on the floor. The suspects then fled the scene and were all arrested by officers near 14th Street.

All four defendants were charged with felony counts of first degree burglary, attempted arson, conspiracy and malicious injury to property. Mendoza saw his bond set at $75,000. While the three minors were charged as youthful offenders and saw bonds set at $30,000.

The State of Oklahoma can elect to charge the three minors as adults.