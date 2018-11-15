Posted: Nov 15, 2018 3:08 PMUpdated: Nov 15, 2018 3:09 PM

Max Gross

A Bartlesville man was charged with child abuse after a report of a 15-month-old child with two broken legs. Jedidiah Creel appeared at the Washington County Courthouse for the second consecutive day facing the felony charge as well two misdemeanor drug charges.

According to an affidavit, a police investigator was contacted regarding a potential child abuse incident from a staff member at the Jane Phillips Medical Center. The child was transferred to the St. John Medical Center in Tulsa. A doctor observed the child to have two broken legs that were the result of blunt force trauma.

The child’s mother, McKenna Martin, told police that Creel, her boyfriend, was the only one who watched the child other than herself. Martin also appeared in court Thursday facing similar charges. Martin advised that she had been dating Creel for just one month before they moved in together.

Martin said there had been instances in which Creel displayed anger toward the child. She said Creel was alone with the child for several hours while she was working on Oct. 30.

Martin said she checked on the child the night of Oct. 30 and noticed that the child was not using its legs. Four days later she noticed swelling on the child legs. The child was first taken to the hospital on Nov. 10. Creel stated he didn’t know any incident that would have caused the child to break its legs.

Creel’s bond was set at $100,000. Martin is being held on $50,000. They will next appear in court on December 7.