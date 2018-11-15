News
Murder Suspects Have Status Conference Hearing
Toby Bighorse, Maurice Kent and Daniel Keene had a status conference hearing Thursday afternoon and learned when their next court dates will be.
Bighorse has hired an attorney and is do back in court at 9 a.m. on Dec. 14 at 9 a.m. Kent and Keene have a court appointed attorney and are due back in court on Jan. 25 at 9 a.m.
Bighorse, Kent and Keene are charged with the October 1 murder of John Adkins. The four were believed to be in a car traveling north of Pawhuska when an argument broke out and Adkins was stabbed and killed.
Adkins’ body was found 17 days later approximately one mile north of Pawhuska.
