Posted: Nov 16, 2018 10:33 AMUpdated: Nov 16, 2018 10:33 AM

Charlie Taraboletti

Bartlesville's Tri-County Tech took time Friday morning to celebrate Thursday's announcement that it was one of five recipients of the 2018 Malcolm Baldrige Quality Award for 2018. Superintendent, Lindel Fields told his audience at the reception that when Tri-County decided in 2009 to go after the award, that the main process was about un-learning what it had been doing.

Aide to Congressman Kevin Hern, Brian O'Hara presented an achievement certificate from the congressman to Fields -- the first certificate Hern has presented during his term.

Strobel says the Tri-County staff took a laser-focus on the goal of being named a Baldrige winner.

The actual presentation will be made in April. Four other organizations will be recognized -- a community college, a small business, a non-profit, and a hospital. Earlier this year, Tri-County tech was named for the third time to the Forbes Best Places to Work list of medium-sized businesses. Tri-County is one of only two Oklahoma businesses to make the list.