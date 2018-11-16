Posted: Nov 16, 2018 2:30 PMUpdated: Nov 16, 2018 2:30 PM

Max Gross

The Bartlesville City Council will discuss and possibly take action on the process of naming the downtown green space at Monday’s special meeting. The council will then move to city hall’s first floor conference room for a workshop session to discuss more on the construction of the green space.

Community Development Director Lisa Beeman will give an update on medical marijuana as well.

This meeting is set for 7 p.m. at Bartlesville City Hall.