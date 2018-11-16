Posted: Nov 16, 2018 2:35 PMUpdated: Nov 16, 2018 2:35 PM

The Osage Nation Visitors Center in Pawhuska opened on Friday and Addie Hudgins, director of the cultural and visitor center of the Osage Nation, says she looks forward to educating others about the Osage people.

Hudgins says it has been quite an under taking getting the Center built.

Hudgins adds the Center is always looking to help promote area businesses.

The Visitors Center is open from 9 to 4 Monday through Friday and is located at 602 E. Main Street in Pawhuska.