Posted: Nov 16, 2018 2:59 PMUpdated: Nov 16, 2018 2:59 PM

Max Gross

A Bartlesville pair was arrested and charged in concert when multiple different drugs were found in their possession. Antonio Colbert and Markena Luckey were arrested early Friday on charges of possession with intent to distribute, false impersonation to create liability and possession of a controlled dangerous substance.

The two possessed marijuana, methamphetamine and heroin that surfaced during a traffic stop on Wayside Drive and Washington Boulevard. Colbert gave officers a false name when he was asked to identify himself.

Bond for each was set at $25,000. Both parties are due back in court on December 7.