Posted: Nov 16, 2018 3:56 PMUpdated: Nov 16, 2018 3:58 PM

Ty Loftis

After losing in the championship match of the Kansas Collegiate Athletic Conference, the Oklahoma Wesleyan Eagle soccer team looks to bounce back on Saturday in the opening round of the NAIA tournament.

The Eagles will host Morningside College at 1 p.m. The Mustangs hail from Iowa and come into the match 13-6-1 and lost their last match, 3-1 in the Great Plains Athletic Conference Championship.

Oklahoma Wesleyan’s Stefan Cvetanovic leads the Eagles with 25 goals and Stefan Lukic has 20 assists. Dusan Djordjev has 56 saves and five shutouts on the year.

Austin Lingle leads Morningside College with 11 goals and Moritz Lusch has nine assists. Tim Erdmann has recorded 62 saves on the season, including five shutout performances.

This is the first ever meeting between the two teams. The action will take place at OKWU soccer field.