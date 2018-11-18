Posted: Nov 18, 2018 8:16 PMUpdated: Nov 18, 2018 8:16 PM

Charlie Taraboletti

The Washington County Board of Commissioners meeting will be held in two parts on Monday. The board will convene at its usual 9:30 time to take action on an agreement with United Linen Uniform Services from earlier this month. The board also plans to take the monthly Washington County Health Department.

The board will then recess until 1 o'clock when it plans to go into executive session to discuss the six candidates for Washington County Sheriff -- Johnie Johnson, Scott Owen, Gary Miller, Nick Lay, Jon Copeland, and Carey Duniphin. The agenda allows for the board to employ one of the six applicants for the post. Sheriff Rick Silver has announced earlier this fall that he plans to retire next month.