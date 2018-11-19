Posted: Nov 19, 2018 10:13 AMUpdated: Nov 19, 2018 10:14 AM

Max Gross

The Nowata County Commissioners heard a presentation from Sheriff Terry Barnett at Monday morning’s meeting. Barnett spoke on several issues at the jail that were first brought to the board last week.

Barnett said that a fan louver that she was concerned about last week had been sealed off with silicon. Barnett said another problem came up. Barnett said she was able to make purchase orders to get the problem addressed.

The sheriff also brought up an issue with concrete crumbling around jail cell toilets. Barnett also spoke about an inmate report of a small snake that was inside the jail.

Also in the announcements portion of the meeting Debbie Riley spoke. Riley and her husband had filed a tort claim against district 3 after storm debris had carried onto their property. The claim was filed at the commissioners meeting on Nov. 5. Riley confronted District 3 commissioner Bud Frost.

The commissioners will meet again next Monday.