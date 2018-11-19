Posted: Nov 19, 2018 10:47 AMUpdated: Nov 19, 2018 11:16 AM

Garrett Giles

In their brief Monday morning meeting, the Washington County Commissioners approved the allocation of the alcoholic beverage tax. The amount for the alcoholic beverage tax came in at $13,222, and the Washington County Commissioners says that’s a significant up tick. Washington County District 1 Commissioner Mitch Antle says that it's up by about 30-percent since the higher point beer and wine became available in Oklahoma on Oct. 1.

The commissioners approved the addendum to a master service agreement from United Linen Uniform Services. Two reports regarding the Washington County Adult Drug Court and the Washington County Health Department for the month of October were also approved by the commissioners.

They moved into a recess until 1 p.m. At that time, they will discuss the employment of the new Washington County Sheriff and hear from the six applicants.