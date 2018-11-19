Posted: Nov 19, 2018 10:49 AMUpdated: Nov 19, 2018 11:20 AM

Garrett Giles

The Dewey City Council will start their Monday night meeting reviewing their sales tax report. They will later move into a discussion to possibly approve an agreement with Municipal Finance Services, Inc. to provide assistance in preparing and submitting information required by the city’s continuing disclosure agreement.

At the end of the Dewey City Council meeting, the City Council will move into their Public Works Authority meeting. In recent Public Works Authority meetings, Dewey City Manager Kevin Trease has given updates on how the new police building has been coming along in Dewey.