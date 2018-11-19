Posted: Nov 19, 2018 10:50 AMUpdated: Nov 19, 2018 11:19 AM

Washington County District 1 Commissioner Mitch Antle talked to the other commissioners on Monday morning about the discussions that took place at the Oklahoma Academy’s 2018 Town Hall Retreat. Commissioner Antle spoke extensively about Oklahoma’s tax code throughout the week last week.

He says some efforts to consolidate county government may take place in upcoming legislative sessions.

Unless the collective voice of the people and the independent voices are heard from lobbyist agencies, Antle says the call to action will go unanswered. That, he says, could bring up unintended consequences.