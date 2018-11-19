Posted: Nov 19, 2018 2:22 PMUpdated: Nov 19, 2018 2:23 PM

Grace Community Church will serve a Thanksgiving dinner on Thanksgiving Day. The dinner is open and free to all. Debby Coffee with Grace Community Church says they want to share the blessings of the holidays with everyone they can.

If you have no one to share Thanksgiving Day with or just don't like to cook, Grace Community Church invites you to join them. Along with the food, there will be activities for children like crafts, movies and cookie decorating. Debbie says you can just come and eat or stay around for games & fellowship.

40 members of the community have already claimed a seat to the Thanksgiving dinner at Grace Community Church.To RSVP call Debby Coffee at 918-841-2751 so they can prepare enough food.

The event will be from 1 to 4 p.m. on Thursday, Nov. 22.