Posted: Nov 19, 2018 2:43 PMUpdated: Nov 19, 2018 2:43 PM

Ty Loftis

The Osage County Commissioners met Monday morning at the Osage County Courthouse and heard about a wide array of issues in the county.

Matt Miller, of Miller EMS gave an update on how his company has been doing. Miller said there has been great cooperation with Owasso, but adds that it is difficult to get Skiatook EMS to respond outside of their city limits.

Kelly Bland, the Executive Director of the Tourism oversite committee for Osage County, gave an overview of what is going on around the area in the coming weeks. The Pawhuska Christmas Parade will be on Saturday, Dec. 1 and the Constantine Theatre will play the movie, “It Happened on Fifth Avenue” after the parade.

On Sunday, Santa Claus will be at the Constantine Theatre handing out gifts to kids. Fairfax will also have their Christmas parade on Saturday, Dec. 1. Skiatook and Hominy will have their Christmas Parade on Saturday, Dec. 8.

The County Commissioners also approved a $2,000 funding request from Bland for the Kaw Lake Association's Eagle Watch on Jan. 19, 2019.

There was discussion on possibly changing the way county employees are being drug tested, but that was tabled to next week when Osage County Emergency Manager Jerry Roberts will be there to give more information on the subject.

The next regular scheduled County Commissioner Board meeting will be next Monday at 10 o' clock in the morning.