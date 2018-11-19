Posted: Nov 19, 2018 2:57 PMUpdated: Nov 19, 2018 4:09 PM

Max Gross

A Bartlesville man was arrested after a domestic incident for the second time in less than 30 days after allegedly strangling a woman. Christopher Richardson appeared at the Washington County Courthouse on Monday facing a felony charge of domestic abuse by strangulation for an incident that occurred on Saturday afternoon.

According to an affidavit, Richardson was at the residence of his estranged girlfriend for a visit. The woman’s kids had made a mess painting and she asked Richardson to help clean it up. Richardson refused and allegedly threw the woman down to the ground and began choking her.

The woman advised that she could not breathe. She claims that at one point Richardson bit her ear. The woman began asking for a cell phone to call the police. At this time Richardson ran away from the residence. Officers noted that the woman had four fingerprints on the right side of her neck.

Richardson had previously been arrested for a similar incident with the same victim on Oct. 21. Bond was set at $25,000. Richardson return date to court is set for Dec. 7.