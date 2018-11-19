Posted: Nov 19, 2018 3:40 PMUpdated: Nov 19, 2018 4:05 PM

The Washington County Commissioners heard from several applicants for the Washington County Sheriff position Monday afternoon. Those applicants include Johnie Johnson, Scott Owen, Gary Miller, Nick Lay, Jon Copeland and Carey Duniphin. Sheriff Rick Silver announced earlier this fall that he plans on retiring in December.

Once the Washington County Commissioners heard from the six applicants for the Washington County Sheriff’s position, the commissioners moved into discussion to possibly hire a new sheriff. They didn’t name a new sheriff, however, and they will continue to hold executive sessions until they make a decision. They will hold their next executive session at 10 a.m. on Monday, Nov. 26.