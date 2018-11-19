Posted: Nov 19, 2018 3:42 PMUpdated: Nov 19, 2018 3:42 PM

Max Gross

The Oklahoma Wesleyan men’s basketball team is off to an incredible start having won all seven of its game to start the season. The Eagles sharpshooting from behind the arc has been a major factor in the team’s success.

Head coach Donnie Bostwick says he’s all about instilling confidence in his shooters.

The Eagles currently rank top-five in the NAIA averaging over 13 made three-pointers per game. Four players in the regular rotation are shooting over 40% from three-point range.

One of those shooters is Jake Feickert who finished second in the nation last year in three-point percentage. Feickert is shooting at fifty-percent this season once again. The senior guard is a rare four-year player in the Kansas Collegiate Athletic Conference and is the only player from his recruiting class still with the team. Feickert says it’s been great watching the program build itself up.

OKWU is currently ranked sixth in the nation. The Eagles will try to extend a fourteen-game home winning streak as they host St. Mary in a conference game at 8 p.m. The women’s team opens the night at 6 p.m. Radio coverage can be heard on 99.1 FM—KPGM.