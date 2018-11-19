Posted: Nov 19, 2018 8:10 PMUpdated: Nov 20, 2018 4:08 AM

Max Gross

The Bartlesville City Council approved the name of “Tower Center at Unity Square” for the green space between the Price Tower and the Bartlesville Community Center. The project that had previously been dubbed “The Green at Unity Square” or the working title of “Tower Green”.

Both previous monikers had received a large amount of backlash. Councilman and Tower Green Design Committee member Jim Curd said a petition was brought to him opposing “The Green at Untiy Square” name. Curd talks about the naming decision.

Several members of the community gave public comment prior to the approval of the name. Many ideas were voiced in support of a name that represented both The Price Tower and Bartlesville Community Center.

Later in the meeting a workshop session was held to brief the council on ideas related to construction of the space. Terri Laritsen presented the ide of hiring a construction management firm to handle the project. No actio was taken.