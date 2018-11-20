Posted: Nov 20, 2018 11:35 PMUpdated: Nov 19, 2018 11:36 PM

Ty Loftis

The Dewey City Council members breezed through their agenda Monday evening, but it was the public who wanted their voices to be heard during citizen's input that made Monday night's meeting so contentious.

The city of Dewey has a volunteer fire department and after a few changes had to be made, Dewey Mayor Tom Hays notes that it has been a difficult process getting the department back where it needs to be. After a Nov. 6 structure fire that left one woman dead, concerned residents are tired of excuses.

Thomas Mills is a Bartlesville Fireman and former volunteer firefighter for the city of Dewey. Mills says there is no way it should have taken 40 minutes to pull the body out of the house and therefore he believes the procedure needs to change.

Another former volunteer firefighter at Dewey believes a change will have to come with the fire department.

The next regular scheduled city council meeting will be Monday, Dec. 3 at 7 p.m. at Dewey City Hall.