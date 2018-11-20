News
Local News
Posted: Nov 20, 2018
ODOT Will Shift Traffic Flow on Adams Blvd
You should be aware of traffic shifts at the Caney River bridge on Adams Blvd in Bartlesville next week. As part of an ongoing project to rehabilitate the US-60 bridge over the Caney River, you should be alert to traffic shifts in the corridor on Monday. O-DOT urges you to use caution and plan ahead for extra travel time in the area.
The $2.7 million project began in September 2018 to replace the bridge deck and also make other improvements to the structure. East and westbound US-60 remains narrowed to one lane in each direction between S. Quapaw Ave. and S. Comanche Avenue. You should expect delays, especially during peak travel times.
The overall project is scheduled to complete in summer 2019, weather permitting.
