Posted: Nov 20, 2018 9:20 AMUpdated: Nov 20, 2018 9:20 AM

Charlie Taraboletti

You should be aware of traffic shifts at the Caney River bridge on Adams Blvd in Bartlesville next week. As part of an ongoing project to rehabilitate the US-60 bridge over the Caney River, you should be alert to traffic shifts in the corridor on Monday. O-DOT urges you to use caution and plan ahead for extra travel time in the area.

The $2.7 million project began in September 2018 to replace the bridge deck and also make other improvements to the structure. East and westbound US-60 remains narrowed to one lane in each direction between S. Quapaw Ave. and S. Comanche Avenue. You should expect delays, especially during peak travel times.