Posted: Nov 20, 2018 2:25 PMUpdated: Nov 20, 2018 2:25 PM

Ty Loftis

The Osage Nation Prevention Office will be having plenty of fun on Saturday, Dec. 1 at the Osage County Fairgrounds.

The Osage Nation Prevention Program will present a “Charlie Brown Christmas” at the Agriculture Building from 9 o’ clock to 8:30. There will be a holiday market from 9 to 3 and the Parade of Lights begins at 5:30.

Activities include ornament decorating, face painting, Christmas Caroling and writing Dear Santa letters. There will also be hamburgers and hot dogs on hand. For more information on the event, contact the Osage Nation Prevention Office at 918-287-5595.

The Osage Nation Prevention Program aims to prevent and educate today’s youth about the dangers of substance abuse. Program focus areas include prescription drug abuse and under age drinking.