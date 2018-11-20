Posted: Nov 20, 2018 2:58 PMUpdated: Nov 20, 2018 2:58 PM

Ty Loftis

Phillips 66 has awarded a grant to the Bartlesville Public Library and they will use it to get new furniture for the Youth Services Department.

A library building renovation project began nearly three years ago and in that time two reading houses have been installed on the east side of the building. The reading houses can accommodate up to three children at once.

In early 2019, more renovations will take place to the Youth Service Department. Shelves will be rearranged to maximize space, which will create reading nooks and expand the Teen area in hopes of providing a stimulating environment for learning.