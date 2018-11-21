Posted: Nov 21, 2018 9:03 AMUpdated: Nov 21, 2018 2:55 PM

Ty Loftis

Candidates wanting to run for a municipal office in the city of Pawhuska or a board of education position in any Osage County School District must file their declaration between the time of Monday, Dec. 3 beginning at 8 a.m. and Wednesday, Dec. 5 at 5 p.m.

Wards 1 and 2 will each be accepting declarations of candidacy for three year terms. The school districts of Anderson, Avant, Barnsdall, Bowring, Hominy, McCord, Osage Hills, Pawhuska, Prue, Shidler, Woodland and Wynona all have school board seats opening up.

The primary election is scheduled for Tuesday, Feb. 12, 2019 and the general election will be Tuesday, April 2, 2019.

All candidate filings will take place at the Osage County Election Board Office, located at 630 Kihekah Ave. in Pawhuska. For more information, contact the Osage County Election Board at 918-287-3036.