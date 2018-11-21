Posted: Nov 21, 2018 9:15 AMUpdated: Nov 21, 2018 9:15 AM

Charlie Taraboletti

The State of Oklahoma will close a portion of U.S. Highway 60 in Nowata County next month. The Oklahoma Department of Transportation plans to replace two bridges on US-60 east of the US-169 junction in Nowata County is scheduled to begin Monday, December 3rd. That will have a significant impact on traffic through early 2020 and you should plan ahead now for extra travel time around the work zone.

According to the O-DOT announcement, starting at 8 that Monday morning, crews will begin closing all lanes of east and westbound US-60 from three miles east of the US-169 junction to about three miles west of the State Highway 28 junction. You will be directed to use US-169 and SH-28 as a detour.

The 8.4 million dollar project will replace the US-60 bridges over the Verdigris River and also at Kentucky Creek. The spans are located approximately four and five miles east of the US-169 junction.

The project is expected to complete in early 2020, weather permitting.