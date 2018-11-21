Posted: Nov 21, 2018 9:20 AMUpdated: Nov 21, 2018 9:20 AM

Charlie Taraboletti

Candidates for school boards in five Washington County School Districts will file Declarations of Candidacy beginning at 8 o'clock Monday morning, December 3rd and ending at 5 on Wednesday, December 5th. According to Election Board Secretary, Yvonne House the board positions at stake will be filled at the Board of Education Primary Election scheduled on February 12th. Offices for which Declarations of Candidacy will be accepted at the County Election Board Office include:

Office number 3 on the Bartlesville school board for a four year term, Caney Valley Public Schools office Number # 4 for a five year term, Copan Public Schools office Number #4 for a five year term, Dewey Public Schools office Number #4 for a five year term, and Tri-County Technology Center office Number #1 for a five year term.