Posted: Nov 21, 2018 11:00 AMUpdated: Nov 21, 2018 11:00 AM

Ty Loftis

Because of the Thanksgiving holiday, trash pickup in the city of Pawhuska will take place on Friday. The Osage County Courthouse will be closed Thursday and Friday, but will re-open on Monday, Nov. 26.

The Pawhuska Chamber of Commerce will also be closed for the Thanksgiving holiday, but they will open back up on Monday. The same can be said for Pawhuska City Hall.

The Barnsdall City Hall will also be closed on Thursday and Friday.