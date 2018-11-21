Posted: Nov 21, 2018 1:13 PMUpdated: Nov 21, 2018 1:13 PM

Charlie Taraboletti

Bartlesville is one of thirteen cities in Oklahoma whose water systems to receive a Water Fluoridation Quality AWard award from the U. S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

Fluoridation is the adjustment of fluoride in drinking water to a level that is effective for preventing tooth decay. The award recognizes those communities which achieved excellence in community water fluoridation by maintaining a consistent level of fluoride in drinking water throughout 2017.

For 2017, a total of 1,499 public water systems in 30 states received these awards, including 13 in Oklahoma.

According to the Director of Dental Health Service for the Oklahoma State Health Department, Dr. Jana Winfree, the Department of Health supports community water fluoridation and recognizes the practice as beneficial to all who drink and use the water. She says preventive dental care programs, such as community water fluoridation, make a real difference in improving the health of Oklahomans.

Community water fluoridation has been recognized by CDC as one of 10 great public health achievements of the 20th Century. Fluoridation is also highly cost effective. Studies continue to show that for every $1 a community invests in water fluoridation, $20 are saved in dental treatment costs.