Posted: Nov 21, 2018 2:25 PMUpdated: Nov 21, 2018 2:25 PM

Ty Loftis

The Spurs and Arrows gift shop has plenty of artwork from local Osage and Cherokee artist Joe Don Brave.

His license plates, magnets, key chains and cutting boards will make for great Christmas gifts for anyone on your list. Spurs and Arrows encourages you to hurry in or call 918-287-1523. Black Friday Deals will be posted soon.

Spurs and Arrows is located at 128 E. Main Street in Pawhuska.